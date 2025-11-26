BSEB STET answer key 2025: Last date to raise objections on answer key extended; details here BSEB STET answer key 2025: The candidates can raise objections on answer key till November 28 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 27. Know how to raise objections on answer key

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to raise objections on STET answer key. The BSEB STET answer key objection window date has been extended, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till November 28 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 27. The candidates who wish to raise objections on BSEB STET answer key can do so on the official portal- bsebstet.org.

BSEB STET answer key 2025: How to raise objections at bsebstet.org

Visit the official website- bsebstet.org

Click on BSEB STET answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document pdf

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save BSEB STET answer key saved document PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSEB STET answer key 2025

Visit the official website- bsebstet.org

Click on BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf link

BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf will be available for download

Save BSEB STET answer key 2025 pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections received on BSEB STET exam 2025, BSEB will release the STET final answer key and result. The BSEB STET final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- bsebstet.org.

For details on BSEB STET exam 2025, please visit the official website- bsebstet.org.