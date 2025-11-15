BSE Odisha Special OTET result 2025 out at bseodisha.ac.in; 72,413 candidates qualify BSE Odisha Special OTET result 2025: A total of 72,413 candidates got qualified in the Special OTET exam 2025, the overall pass percentage touched at 66.50 per cent. Check BSE Odisha Special OTET result 2025 at bseodisha.ac.in.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the Special OTET exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. The Special OTET was held on September 27 for in-service teachers across Odisha.

A total of 72,413 candidates got qualified in the Special OTET exam 2025, the overall pass percentage touched at 66.50 per cent. “The result is available on the board's website from 1 PM onwards. The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the board's website on payment of fees from November 15 (4 PM onwards) till January 15, 2026 midnight," BSE Odisha notification mentioned.

The candidates can follow these steps to check Special OTET result and download scorecard PDF. To download BSE Odisha Special OTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in and click on BSE Odisha Special OTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSE Odisha Special OTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSE Odisha Special OTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSE Odisha Special OTET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

For details on BSE Odisha Special OTET exam 2025, please visit the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.