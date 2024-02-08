BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023 announced at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023 Announced

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the prelims result of the Preliminary exam for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector in the Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. Candidates who appeared in the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted the SI Prelims exam on November 1, 2023, at various exam centers wherein a total of 45,510 candidates appeared for the exam and 1,129 candidates were declared ineligible due to misconduct and other details. Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to download the BPSSC SI Prelims 2023 Result PDF. Candidates can also access the direct link to the BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023 by clicking on the provided link in the article.

How to download BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'Prohibition Department' Section available on the hompeage

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Results of preliminary (written) exam conducted for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition Excise and Registration Department and Police Sub Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Department against the advertisement number 03/2023

A PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023 for future reference

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam 2023 are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The details about the exam will be communicated in due course of time.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 64 vacancies out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 post is for Police Sub Inspector Vigilance. The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test, PET/PMT, character verification/certificate verification, and a medical check-up.