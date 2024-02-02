BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 dates out on bpssc.bih.nic.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 dates announced

BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 dates: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam dates for the Main recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). All those who are eligible to appear in the BPSSC SI Main 2024 exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 date

As per the exam schedule, the entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4: 30 pm.

BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 admit card date

BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 admit card will be released on February 6 on the official website. The candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates. Along with the admit cards, the candidates will have to carry their a valid photo identity card such as voter ID, passport, Driving licence, PAN card or Adhar card on the day of the exam.

How to download BPSSC SI Mains 2023 admit card?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' SI Mains 2023 admit card' under the Police Department tab.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your login details and submit

SI Mains 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download SI Mains 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

What to do if I fail to download BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024 admit card?

Under no circumstances will candidates be able to download their admit card for the BPSSC SI Main Exam 2024. During business hours (10 am to 5 pm), they can pick up a duplicate copy of their admit card from the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) office. To obtain a duplicate admission card, those candidates will need to present a legitimate copy of their identity card.