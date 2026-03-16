BPSSC Bihar Police SI prelims result 2026 out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the prelims result of the Preliminary exam for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector. The candidates who had appeared for the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI prelims exam was held on January 18 and 21, 2026.

The candidates who had appeared for BPSSC SI prelims exam can check the result on the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. To download BPSSC SI prelims scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in and click on BPSSC SI prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BPSSC SI prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BPSSC Bihar Police SI prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI prelims scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BPSSC Bihar Police SI prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Bihar Police SI prelims scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download BPSSC SI prelims merit list 2026 PDF

The candidates can check and download BPSSC SI prelims merit list 2026 PDF on the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. To download BPSSC SI prelims merit list 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in and click on SI prelims merit list PDF link. BPSSC SI prelims merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BPSSC SI prelims merit list and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on BPSSC SI prelims merit list 2026 PDF link

BPSSC SI prelims merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BPSSC SI prelims merit list PDF and take a print out.

The recruitment drive is being held for 1,799 SI posts. For details on Bihar Police SI prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - bpssc.bihar.gov.in.