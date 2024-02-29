BPSC TRE 3 exam 2024 date OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC TRE 3 exam date 2024 out

BPSC TRE 3 exam date 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for Bihar Teacher Recruitment exam (TRE) on its official website. Candidates who applied for BPSC TRE 3 can download the detailed schedule from the official website.

Exam and Admit Card Date

According to the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15 and 16 in two shifts. The candidates will be able to donwload their admit cards from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, the commission has not yet announced any official date regarding the release of admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to donwload their call letters using the easy steps given below.

How to download Bihar Teacher 3.0 Recruitment exam admit card?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 Download' flashing in new notices

Click on 'Download admit card link'

Enter the required details

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card and save it for future reference

How many vacancies are to be filled?

A total of 86,391 vacancies are to be filled through Bihar Public Service Commission's third phase of recruitment process for teacher post. Out of the total, 19,057 vacancies are for Middle School Teacher, 28,026 are for Primary School Teacher, and 16,870 vacancies are for TGT teacher and 22,373 are for PGT teachers. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of BPSC for latest updates.

