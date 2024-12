Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The BPSC prelims examination was conducted on December 13.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date for the rescheduled Preliminary Test (PT) at Patna's Bapu Examination Center, which had been previously cancelled. The exam is now set to take place on January 4. The announcement of the new date comes three days after the commission had cancelled the examination at the centre which was held on December 13.