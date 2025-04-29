BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 1,024 vacancies, apply online from tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC AE Recruitment 2025 Notification. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for BPSC AE 2025 recruitment exam tomorrow, April 29, at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in various departments (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Candidates interested in applying for BPSC AE recruitment 2025 can submit their application forms online at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration window will be active from tomorrow, April 30 and close on May 28.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,024 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, of which 984 vacancies are for Civil Engineers, 36 are for Mechanical Engineers, and 4 are for Electrical Engineers. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, followed by interview. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other relevant information about the recruitment below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess a BE/B.Tech Degree in a relevant subject from an AICTE-approved institution or university. Also, those who have passed both Sections A and B of the Institution of Engineers (India) exam or are associate members of the Institution may apply.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit of the candidate vary depending on their category. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for latest updates.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for BPSC AE Recruitment 2025 through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The link to the online applications will be activated tomorrow, April 30. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before submitting their online applications. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

Application Fee