BPSC AE 2nd provisional answer key 2023 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

BPSC AE 2nd provisional answer key 2023 out

BPSC final answer key 2023, BPSC AE 2nd provisional answer key PDF: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 07/2020). Candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The first provisional answer keys were released on November 21. The commission had conducted the written objective type exam for Assistant Engineer on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three sessions. The Session one was conducted from 10 to 11 am, sesssion two was conducted from 11.30 pm to 12.30 pm and session 3 from 1 to 2 pm. The setwise answer keys for general studies and law subject is available on the official website. Candidates can downlaod the final answer keys followed by the easy steps below.

BPSC AE 2nd provisional answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC AE 2nd provisional answer key 2023' It will take you to a new PDF Check the answer keys and take a printout of the answer keys for future reference

If any candidate who is not satisfied with the provisional answer key, can raise objections by sending applications at bpscpat-bih@nic.in by August 17. The candidates will have to send the applications along with a valid proofs. The format of sending objection is given below.