BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF link at bpsc.bihar.gov.in soon; know how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the 71st CCE Prelims exam scorecard PDF. The candidates who had appeared for the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 71st CCE prelims was held on September 13.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025

BPSC has released the 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, the candidates can check and download the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

