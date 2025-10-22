BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: The candidates can check the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims exam result on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 71st CCE Prelims exam result 2025 will be announced soon, the candidates can check the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims exam result on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. BPSC 71st CCE prelims was held on September 13.

BPSC has also released the 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, the candidates can check and download the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025: How to raise objections at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on the answer key, BPSC will announce the 71st CCE Prelims final answer key and result. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check BPSC 71st CCE Prelims result 2025. To download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims result PDF link. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save BPSC 71st CCE Prelims shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on BPSC 71st CCE Prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.