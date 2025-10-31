BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025 OUT at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; How to download BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the BPSC 71st CCE prelims exam can check and download the final answer key PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 71st CCE Prelims final answer key 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the BPSC 71st CCE prelims exam can check and download the final answer key PDF on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 71st CCE prelims was held on September 13.

BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025: How to download at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on BPSC 71st CCE prelims final answer key 2025 PDF link

BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

As the BPSC 71st CCE final answer key 2025 has been released, the result will soon be out on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates can check and download BPSC 71st CCE prelims scorecard PDF on the official website.

How to download BPSC 71st CCE merit list PDF

For details on BPSC 71st CCE prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.