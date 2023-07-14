BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, vacancy details, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 69th prelims exam registration begins

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will start the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) 2023 registrations today, July 15. Candidates willing to appear for the Bihar 69th preliminary exam 2023 can register online through the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for the CCE exam is August 5, 2023.

BPSC 69th Vacancy Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday announced that it has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations (called Integrated Competitive Examination). The Commission in its notification stated that the departments which will recruit candidates through this exam have notified 33 additional vacancies under various posts.

With this, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the integrated BPSC 69th CCE now stands at 379. Earlier, it was 346 (excluding vacancies reserved for women). BPSC said that the educational qualification requirements for these newly added posts will remain the same as mentioned in the advertisement dated June 27. BPSC 69th CCE will be conducted in three stages Prelims, Mains and Interview or Personality Test. There will be negative markings in the prelim exam.

BPSC 69th Prelims 2023 Registration Date

Notification date - June 28, 2023

Start date of online application - July 15, 2023

Application last date - August 5, 2023

Prelims exam date - September 30, 2023

Mains exam date - February 2024

Interview/Personality test - April-May 2024

BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. For more details they can refer to the official notification.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 20 and 27 years.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Applicants from SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD categories will have to pay Rs 150.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: Steps to apply