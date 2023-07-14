BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, vacancy details, steps to apply

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will start the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) 2023 registrations today, July 15. Candidates willing to appear for the Bihar 69th preliminary exam 2023 can register online through the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for the CCE exam is August 5, 2023.
BPSC 69th Vacancy Details
The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday announced that it has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations (called Integrated Competitive Examination). The Commission in its notification stated that the departments which will recruit candidates through this exam have notified 33 additional vacancies under various posts.
With this, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the integrated BPSC 69th CCE now stands at 379. Earlier, it was 346 (excluding vacancies reserved for women). BPSC said that the educational qualification requirements for these newly added posts will remain the same as mentioned in the advertisement dated June 27. BPSC 69th CCE will be conducted in three stages Prelims, Mains and Interview or Personality Test. There will be negative markings in the prelim exam.
BPSC 69th Prelims 2023 Registration Date
- Notification date - June 28, 2023
- Start date of online application - July 15, 2023
- Application last date - August 5, 2023
- Prelims exam date - September 30, 2023
- Mains exam date - February 2024
- Interview/Personality test - April-May 2024
BPSC 69th CCE 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. For more details they can refer to the official notification.
Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 20 and 27 years.
Application Fee
Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Applicants from SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD categories will have to pay Rs 150.
BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: Steps to apply
- Visit the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Apply Online' link on the home page.
- Next, select the BPSC 69th CCE Preliminary Exam 2023 link.
- Key in the basic details and register.
- Re-login and fill the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on 'Submit'.
- Download confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.