BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam date OUT on bpsc.bih.nic.in, admit cards soon

BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam date has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Check exam date, admit card release date, vacancy numbers and other details.

Updated on: September 06, 2023 13:38 IST
BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam date, BPSC 69th CCE 2023 admit card date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 69th combined competitive exam date. Candidates who applied for the BPSC 69th recruitment 2023 exam can check the notice at the official website of the BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the recruitment exam on September 30 in a single shift from 12 o'clock to 2 p.m. The exam will be held in an objective-type question format. There will be negative markings as well. For answering incorrectly, 1/3 of the marks will be deducted.

The admit cards for the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 will be released in the third week of September 2023. The candidates will be able to check the exact date, venue, and other details related to the exam on their admit cards. Candidates will be able to download the 69th CCE 2023 admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023 admit card: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of the BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam admit card.
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth etc.
  • BPSC 69th CCE 2023 exam admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save BPSC 69th CCE 2023 admit card for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 475 vacancies for various posts. Intially, the commission notified 379 vacancies which was raised to 442 in July. In a recent update, the commission has updated the vacancy numbers with an additional 33 new vacancies, bringing the total number of openings to 475.

