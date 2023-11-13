Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Online applications closing tomorrow for 1,21,370 vacancies, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration closing tomorrow, November 13

BPSC Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to close the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Teachers in various categories. All interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications still have a chance to fill up the application form before the last date. According to the official information, the registration window will close tomorrow, November 14. The commission will recruit around 1,21,370 candidates. Initially, a total of 69,706 vacancies were planned to be recruited which is now increased to 1,21,370 vacancies.

The registration process was started on November 5. The last date to submit applications with a late fee is November 17. The application submission deadline is November 25. According to the official notification, the BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam will be conducted from December 7 to December 10 at various exam centres. Candidates can check vacancy details, easy steps to apply online and other details below.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates are required to first visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Apply Now’ link

It will redirect you to a new window, where you need to click on the notification link that reads, ‘School Teacher/ Headmaster Recruitment Examination.’

Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application window

Upload all required documents, make a payment and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to Rs 750 as an application fee, while SC/ST/female/PWD category candidates have to pay Rs 200.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Middle School Teacher (Classes 6 to 8): Minimum 18 and maximum 37 years for male, 40 for female

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Classes 9 to 10), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Classes 11 to 12): minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years for male, 40 for female

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Special) (Classes 9 to 10): minimum 21 years and maximum 37 years, 40 for female

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam pattern

The second part of the Bihar Teacher’s Recruitment Exam (TRE II) will carry 150 marks. The commission will use 30+40+80 formula-based test patterns.