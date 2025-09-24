Bihar Police SI Registration 2025: Five important pointers on recruitment you should know before apply

The Bihar Police SI registration 2025 will commence on September 26. Interested candidates who wish to apply for Bihar Police SI post can do so till October 26. The Bihar Police SI recruitment drive will be held for 1,799 vacancies.
To apply for Bihar Police SI post, candidates need to visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in and click on SI registration link. Fill Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF and take a print out.
How to apply for Bihar Police SI post
- Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on Bihar Police SI application form link
- Fill the Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents
- Pay Bihar Police SI application fee and click on submit
- Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF
- Take a hard copy out of it.
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies
- UR- 850
- EBC- 273
- BC- 222
- SC- 210
- EWS- 180
- ST- 15
- BC Female- 42
- Transgender- 7.
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. For details on educational qualification, please visit the official portal- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 37 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation benefits.
Application fee: The application fee for all categories including General, OBC, EWS, and SC/ST is Rs 100.
For details on Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.