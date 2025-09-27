Bihar Police SI registration 2025 begins at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Steps to apply Bihar Police SI registration 2025: The Bihar Police SI recruitment drive will be held for 1,799 vacancies. The last date to apply for Bihar Police SI post is October 26.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Police SI application process has been started, the candidates can apply for Bihar Police SI post on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for Bihar Police SI post is October 26. The Bihar Police SI recruitment drive will be held for 1,799 vacancies.

To apply for Bihar Police SI post, candidates need to visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in and click on SI registration link. Fill Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for Bihar Police SI post

Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar Police SI application form link

Fill the Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents

Pay Bihar Police SI application fee and click on submit

Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies

UR- 850

EBC- 273

BC- 222

SC- 210

EWS- 180

ST- 15

BC Female- 42

Transgender- 7.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. For details on educational qualification, please visit the official portal- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 37 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation benefits.

Application fee: The application fee for all categories including General, OBC, EWS, and SC/ST is Rs 100.

For details on Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.