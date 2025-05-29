Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification out, apply online for Enforcement Sub Inspector from May 30 Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - bpssc.bihar.gov.in, from tomorrow onwards, May 30.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector in the Transport Department, Government of Bihar. Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacant positions can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - bpssc.bihar.gov.in, from tomorrow onwards, May 30. The last date for submitting the application forms is June 30.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 33 vacancies for the Enforcement Sub Inspector in the Transport Department, Government of Bihar. The selection process involves a written test, followed by a physical test and an interview. Those who qualify for the first stage of the recruitment process will be called for the further recruitment procedure. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their application forms.

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates should possess a degree from a recognised university in India. The age of the candidate should between 21 years to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves four stages - Prelims, Mains, Physical Test and Interview.

Written Exam

The written exam will be conducted in two phases - prelims, mains. Those who qualify for the prelims will be called for the mains exam. Candidates securing less than 30 per cent marks will be declared unsuccessful for the main exam. There will be negative marking also for answering incorrectly. As per the notification, 0.2 marks will be deducted as a penalty in both written exams.

Physical Standards

Height for male aspirants: 165 cms

Height for female aspirants: 150 cms

The chest circumference for males requires a minimum of 79 cm without inflation and a maximum of 84 cm with inflation, allowing for a 5 cm expansion.

Physical Efficiency Test:

The physical efficiency test described requires male candidates to walk 25 km in 4 hours, while female candidates must walk 14 km in 4 hours.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 application form'.

It will redirect you to a window where you need to first register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form by providing essential details.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee