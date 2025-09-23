Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application process begins soon for 1,799 vacancies at bpssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police recruitment drive will be held for 1,799 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply for Bihar Police SI post from September 26 to October 26 on the official portal- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has issued notification for SI post.The Bihar Police recruitment drive will be held for 1,799 vacancies. The interested candidates can apply for Bihar Police SI post from September 26 to October 26, 2025.

To apply for Bihar Police SI post, candidates need to visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in and click on SI registration link. Fill Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for Bihar Police SI post

Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in '

Click on Bihar Police SI application form link

Fill the Bihar Police SI application form with details and upload required documents

Pay Bihar Police SI application fee and click on submit

Save Bihar Police SI application form PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies

UR- 850 EBC- 273 BC- 222 SC- 210 EWS- 180 ST- 15 BC Female- 42 Transgender- 7.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. For details on educational qualification, please visit the official portal- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 37 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation benefits.

Application fee: The application fee for all categories including General, OBC, EWS, and SC/ST is Rs 100.

For details on Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.