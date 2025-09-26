Bihar Police Constable result 2025 out at csbc.bihar.gov.in; Over 99,000 candidates shortlisted for PET Bihar Police Constable result 2025: The Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list is available on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 99,190 candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The Bihar Police Constable result 2025 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list is available on the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 99,190 candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The candidates can follow these steps to download list of successful candidates.

Bihar Police Constable merit list PDF: Steps to download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list PDF link

Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list PDF will be available for download

Save Bihar Police Constable successful candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates in Bihar Police Constable exam will appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET). A total of 99,190 candidates got selected for PET; category-wise- General- 39,675, EWS- 9,915, SC- 15,870, EBC- 17,855.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam result 2024 out

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) recruitment exam results 2024. The candidates can check the Bihar Police ASI Steno Assistant SI recruitment exam result 2024 on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment drive aims to fill 305 vacancies for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector. The shortlisted candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300 (Level 5).

For details on Bihar Police Constable result 2025, please visit the official website- csbc.bihar.gov.in.