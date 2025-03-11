Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification out for over 19,000 vacancies, registrations from Mar 18

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board (CSBC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of constable in various departments. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in from March 18. The last date for submission of application form is April 18, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 vacancies in different departments, of which, 6717 posts are horizontally reserved for women. Candidates are advised to check the detailed information such as educational qualification, selection criteria and other details below.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Total number of posts - 19,838
Vacancy Break-up
- General - 7,935 posts
- EWS - 1,983 posts
- SC - 3,174 posts
- ST- 199 posts
- EBC - 3,571 posts
- BC - 2,381 posts
- BC - Female - 595 posts
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
To apply for the abovementioned positions, the candidates should have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification from Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025.
Age Limit - 18 years to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates)
Pay Scale - Rs 21,700-69,100 (Level-3)
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on a multi-staged process, including a written exam, physical exam, and merit list.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, csbc.bih.gov.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 registration'
- It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
- General/EWS/BC/EBC - Rs 675/-
- SC/ST - Rs 180/-
- Payment Mode: Debit/Credit/Net banking