Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 19,383 vacancies- eligibility, how to apply Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application process has been started. Candidates who hold the required qualifications and experience can submit their application forms within the timeline. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection of Constables (CSBC) has started the recruitment process for the constable positions in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,383 vacancies in different departments. Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test followed by physical efficiency test. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, how to apply, fees, and more.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or possess an equivalent qualification, such as Maulvi certification from the Bihar Madarsa Board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English), as of April 18, 2025.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate's performance in the written test followed by the physical efficiency test. The board will shortlist candidates based on merit, five times the number of available positions.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSBC: csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your basic details to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

Application fee