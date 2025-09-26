Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam result 2024 out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; How to download scorecard PDF

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) recruitment exam results 2024. The candidates can check the Bihar Police ASI Steno Assistant SI recruitment exam result 2024 on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The candidates can follow these steps to check Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam result and view the marks on the official portal- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in and click on Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam marks link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.
Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam Scorecard: Steps to download at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number, roll number and date of birth as the login credentials
- Bihar Police ASI Steno scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save Bihar Police ASI Steno scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.
Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment drive aims to fill 305 vacancies for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector. The shortlisted candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300 (Level 5).
For details on Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment, please visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.