Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam result 2024 out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in; How to download scorecard PDF

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) recruitment exam results 2024. The candidates can check the Bihar Police ASI Steno Assistant SI recruitment exam result 2024 on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard will appear on the screen for download. Save Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Recruitment exam Scorecard: Steps to download at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment exam scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, roll number and date of birth as the login credentials

Bihar Police ASI Steno scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Bihar Police ASI Steno scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment drive aims to fill 305 vacancies for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector. The shortlisted candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300 (Level 5).

For details on Bihar Police ASI Steno recruitment, please visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.