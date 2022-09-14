Bihar Civil Court vacancy 2022: Apply for over 7,600 posts from this DATE | FULL DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022-READ FULL DETAILS.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7,692 vacancies

All interested candidates can apply online for vacancies at official website of Civil Courts

Bihar Civil Court vacancy 2022 : The Bihar Civil Court has invited online applications for recruitment in the sub-ordinate courts of Bihar for the Class III or Group-C posts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of around 7,692 vacancies for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer.

How to apply for 'Bihar Court Recruitment 2022'?

All interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website of Civil Courts, Patna districts.ecourts.gov.in when the application window opens.

The application window will open on September 20, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is October 20, 2022 till 11:59 pm. The link will be disabled afterward.

Out of the total available vacancies, 3,325 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 1,562 vacancies for Stenographer, 1,132 for Court Reader Cum Deposition Writer and 1,673 for Peon/Orderly Posts. The court has published a short notification on its website.

HERE ARE VACANCY DETAILS:

Posts Vacancies Clerk 3,325 Stenographer 1,562 Court reader cum Deposition Writer 1,132 Peon 1,673

All the applications of the candidates are accepted only in online mode. The candidates can apply for more than one post. However, they should apply separately for each post.

All the candidates would be selected under the Class 3 or Group C posts in the Sub-ordinates Courts of Bihar in the light of "The Bihar Civil Court Officers and Staff (Recruitment, Promotion, Transfer and other Service Conditions) Rules, 2022".

Once, the detailed notification is published, the candidates would be able to check the post-wise qualification, age limit, selection method, application process, and several other details related to the posts.

