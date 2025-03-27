Bihar Home Guard Bharti 2025: Registration for 15,000 vacancies begins - Eligibility, application process, fee Bihar Home Guard Bharti 2025 online application has started for 15,000 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for Home Guard Recruitment 2025 on or before April 16. Check online application, fee, and eligibility details, and other details here.

Bihar Home Guard Bharti 2025: The registration procedure for the Home Guard vacancies under the Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services has begun. Candidates wishing to apply for the recruitment can do so through the official website, onlinebhg. bihar. gov. in. The last date for submitting the online application form is April 16. No application forms will be accepted after this due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 15, 000 home guard vacancies across 37 districts of the state (excluding Arwal district, Police district Naugachhia, and Bagaha district).

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application submission: March 27

Last date for submission of online application: April 16

Last date for fee payment: April 16

Exam Date: to be notified

Admit Card Date: Before exam

Vacancy Details

General: 6, 006

EWS: 1, 495

EBC: 2, 694

BC: 1, 800

BC- Female: 447

SC: 2, 399

ST: 159

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above- mentioned position, candidates should have passed the 12 th- grade exam or an equivalent qualification from any recognized board in India.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 19 and 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam, physical efficiency test, and interview.

How to Apply?

1. Visit the official website of Bihar Home Guard, onlinebhg. bihar. gov. in.

2. Click on the 'new application form' link available on the homepage.

3. This will redirect you to a form.

4. Provide your details, upload documents, preview the application form, and submit.

5. Take a printout of the Bihar Home Guard Bharti 2025 application form for future reference.

Documents Required

Passport Sized Photograph

Signature

Educational Certificates

Caste Certificate

Aadhaar Card for ID proof

Domicile Certificate

Income Certificate

Other Certificates

Application Fee

SC/ST: Rs. 100/-

General/EWS/BC/EBC: Rs. 200/-

Payment Mode: Debit/Credit/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Card/Mobile Wallet/Credit/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Card/Mobile Wallet

Direct link to apply online