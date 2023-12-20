Bihar DLRS Result 2023 declared for various posts, check merit list, documents verification date, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar DLRS Result 2023 declared

Bihar DLRS Result 2023: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the online computer-based test 2023 result for recruitment to the various posts under the special survey programme. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The results include the details for the next phase of the recruitment process for the posts of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kanoongo, Special Survey Amin, and Special Survey Clerk.

A total of 10, 101 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process by the Directorate of Land Records and Survey, Bihar. The written exams were conducted between August 5 to 30 at various exam centres and the results were published on December 19.

What's next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification must adhere to the prescribed schedule outlined by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. The verification process will take place at the Office of Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Sangh Bhawan, Patna -14, near Patna Airport. Candidates are required to attend the verification programme on the scheduled date and time. Failure to do so will result in considering the candidate absent, and the department will not hold responsibility for such instances.

Candidates are required to bring all required original certificates and documents for scrutiny. Participation in the document verification round does not guarantee eligibility for selection. Candidates are required to attest all relevant original certificates and submit self-attested photocopies personally. Candidates are required to bring all below-mentioned documents while appearing for the document verification round.

Documents Required