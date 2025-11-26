Live Bihar DElEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in shortly; direct link BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination results at 1 PM today.

The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE exam held between August 26 and September 13. To download BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in and click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at results.deledbihar.in

Visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in

Click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.