The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination results at 1 PM today. The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.
The BSEB DElEd JEE exam held between August 26 and September 13.
BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at results.deledbihar.in
- Visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in
- Click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.