Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. Bihar DElEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in shortly; direct link

  Live Bihar DElEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in shortly; direct link

BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: Check BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in
BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: Check BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in Image Source : results.deledbihar.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination results at 1 PM today. The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE exam held between August 26 and September 13. To download BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in and click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at results.deledbihar.in

  • Visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in
  • Click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
  • BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
  • Save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. 

Live updates :Bihar DElEd JEE Result 2025 Live Updates: BSEB DElEd JEE result at results.deledbihar.in shortly; direct link

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:15 PM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: Official website to check DElEd JEE result

    The BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 official website is results.deledbihar.in. The candidates can check BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 on the official website- results.deledbihar.in and download scorecard PDF. 

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: Where to check DElEd JEE result?

    BSEB DElEd JEE result will be available on the official website- results.deledbihar.in soon. The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE exam held between August 26 and September 13. 

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: When will Bihar Board JEE result be out?

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) DElEd JEE result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM today. The candidates can download BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. 

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: How to download DElEd JEE scorecard

    To download BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in and click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: How to download scorecard

    • Visit the official website- results.deledbihar.in
    • Click on BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
    • BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
    • Save BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: How to check DElEd result at results.deledbihar.in

    The candidates who had appeared for the BSEB DElEd JEE exam can check the result on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE exam held between August 26 and September 13. 

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live: DElEd JEE result link

    The BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 link is results.deledbihar.in. The candidates can download BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF on the official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live Updates: DElEd result release time

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM. The candidates can check BSEB DElEd JEE exam result on the  official website- results.deledbihar.in. The BSEB DElEd JEE scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Nov 26, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 Live Updates: DElEd result shortly at results.deledbihar.in

    BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 will be announced on the official website- results.deledbihar.in shortly. The candidates can check BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 on the official portal- results.deledbihar.in. BSEB DElEd JEE result 2025 will be announced at 1 PM.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
BSEB Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\