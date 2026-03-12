Bihar Court recruitment exam row: Dog's photo on admit card put candidate in shock

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has surfaced from a Bihar recruitment exam 2026 as candidate's admit card was replaced with a dog's photo. The bizarre incident has put candidate in shock and raised questions about the seriousness of the recruitment exam.

The shocking incident happened with the candidate Ritesh Kumar who applied for the position of peon in the civil court. According to the candidate, he was shocked after seeing a dog's photo in the admit card. "Four years ago, I applied for the post of peon in the civil court. Now, when the admit card was issued and I downloaded it, it had a picture of a dog instead of my photo. I was completely shocked to see this," the candidate said, as per reports. He filed a complaint with the recruitment board and demanded to rectify this mistake soon.

The Bihar Civil Court recruitment exam for the post of Peon is scheduled to be held on March 15.

The bizarre incident has also put internet in splits. Here are some reactions -

Bihar Court recruitment exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.