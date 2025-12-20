Bihar BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2025 out at sakshamtabihar.com; 33% candidates qualify BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2025: The candidates can check the result on the BSEB website- sakshamtabihar.com. The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF login credentials are- login ID and password.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result for the Sakshamta Pariksha (competency test for local body teachers, phase IV). The candidates who had appeared for the Sakshamta Pariksha exam can check the result on the BSEB website- sakshamtabihar.com. The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF login credentials are- login ID and password.

To download BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sakshamtabihar.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login ID and password as the required credentials for login. BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2025: How to download scorecard at sakshamtabihar.com

Visit the official website- sakshamtabihar.com

Click on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard PDF link

Use login ID and password as the required login credentials

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha scorecard 2025 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

Bihar BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2025: How many candidates passed?

A total of 4,932 candidates passed the fourth stage of the competency test. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 33.02 per cent. For Class 1-5, 4,182 teachers (30.47 per cent) got qualified, Class 6- 8- 266 teachers, Class 9-10- 354 teachers, Class 11-12- 231 teachers got qualified.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2025: Category-wise qualifying marks

General- 40%

BC- 36.5%

EBC- 34%

SC/ ST- 32%

Differently Abled- 32%

Female- 32%.

