Big Railway Recruitment drive - Apply for 4,098 Junior Engineer posts from August 14; check details

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released recruitment notification for Junior Engineer (JE) posts. As per RRB recruitment notification, the recruitment drive is being held for 4,098 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 04/2026. The RRB JE registration process will begin on August 14, candidates can apply on the RRB websites region-wise till September 13, 2026.

Where to apply?

Applications will go through the common RRB portal as well as region-specific RRB websites (Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Thiruvananthapuram) once the window opens.

How to apply via RRB websites

Visit the RRB region-based websites

Click on RRB JE vacancies link

Fill details in the application form and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save RRB JE application form PDF and take a print out.

RRB JE vacancies

RRB JE Recruitment 2026 will take place for multiple technical positions across various engineering fields.

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Junior Engineer (Works)

Junior Engineer (Design)

Junior Engineer (Workshops)

Chemical Supervisor (Research)

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to possess a 3-year Diploma or a Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline relevant to the post. For details on post-wise eligibility criteria, please refer to notification.

Payscale: Selected candidates will be placed at Pay Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a starting basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 33 years as on January 1, 2026. For details on category-wise age limit, please refer to notification.

For details on RRB JE recruitment notification, please visit the RRB websites.

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