BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card 2025 out at bfuhs.ac.in; How to download BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card 2025: The candidates who will appear for the BFUHS Staff Nurse recruitment exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 5.

New Delhi:

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the hall ticket for the Staff Nurse recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who will appear for the BFUHS Staff Nurse recruitment exam 2025 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 5.

The candidates can follow these steps to download BFUHS Staff Nurse hall ticket PDF. To download BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in and click on BFUHS Staff Nurse hall ticket link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login. BFUHS Staff Nurse hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BFUHS Staff Nurse hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

BFUHS Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2025 Link: Steps to download admit card at bfuhs.ac.in

Visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in

Click on BFUHS Staff Nurse hall ticket 2025 link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card PDF will be available for download

Save BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BFUHS Staff Nurse admit card 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

BFUHS Staff Nurse exam centre guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on BFUHS Staff Nurse exam 2025, please visit the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.