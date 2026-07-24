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Beyond Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, check these 10 fastest-growing cities for jobs

Written ByIndia TV Education Desk  Edited ByArnab Mitra  
Published: ,Updated:

According to LinkedIn, nearly 72 per cent of professionals in India are actively looking for new job opportunities this year. About 76 per cent say job hunting has become harder due to more competition and a growing skills gap linked to AI.

What are the fastest-growing cities for jobs?
What are the fastest-growing cities for jobs? Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

LinkedIn has released its second edition of the Cities on the Rise list 2026, and lists 10 non-metro Indian cities where hiring, job postings and worker migration have grown fastest between March 2024 and February 2026. According to LinkedIn, nearly 72 per cent of professionals in India are actively looking for new job opportunities this year. About 76 per cent say job hunting has become harder due to more competition and a growing skills gap linked to AI.

For those looking for jobs, this list highlights cities where recruitment is increasing beyond the major metropolitan areas.

   
Why Visakhapatnam topped the list 

Visakhapatnam has topped the list for the second consecutive year. The coastal Andhra Pradesh city is pulling in large investments, Google's USD 15 billion AI hub and Reliance's ₹1.6-lakh-crore data centre project among them, along with expansion by Infosys, Cognizant and Accenture. 

Rank

City 

1

Visakhapatnam 

2

Ludhiana 

3

Surat

4

Vadodara

5

Prayagraj 

6

Rajkot

7

Jabalpur 

8

Ranchi

9

Raipur

10

Vijayawada

What's the driving force for other cities? 

  • Ludhiana moved up to No. 2 because of growth in manufacturing, aviation and hospitality
  • Surat's growth is being driven by exports, startup activity and the bullet train project underway
  • Vadodara made the list because it's attracting more businesses and long-term investment. Companies are choosing to set up there
  • Prayagraj's growth is coming from tourism. A new metro line is coming up, along with an expressway and more hotels and homestays for visitors, and this is creating more jobs
  • Meanwhile, Vijayawada dropped from third place last year to 10th this year.

10 fastest-growing cities for new talent 

According to LinkedIn report, apart from the usual metropolitan clusters of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata,  young talent, professionals under 25, is concentrated in a handful of India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.  In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, around 26.09 per cent of the professionals are under 25 followed by Visakhapatnam (25.79 per cent), Ranchi (24.66 per cent), Jabalpur (24.61 per cent), Ludhiana (21.45 per cent). 

 

City 

Young professionals under 25

1

Prayagraj 

26.09%

2

Visakhapatnam 

25.79%

3

Ranchi

24.66%

4

Jabalpur

24.61%

5

Ludhiana 

21.45%

6

Surat

21.07%

7

Raipur

20.98%

8

Rajkot

19.18%

9

Vijayawada 

17.63%

10

Vadodara

16.52%

Also Read: 

Big Railway Recruitment drive - Apply for 4,098 Junior Engineer posts from August 14; check details  

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