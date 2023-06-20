BCECE Admit Card 2023 out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Here's easy steps to download hall ticket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BCECE Admit Card 2023 download link available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit cards for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 today, June 20. All those who appeared in the BCECE-2023 can download their call letters from the official website using their credentials on the login page available on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates can download BCECE admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

BCECE admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BCECE - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card of BCECE-2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your email address, password, captcha and click on sign in Admit Card of BCECE-2023 will appear on the screen Download and save BCECE-2023 admit card for future reference

BCECE-2023 admit card direct download link

Candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam are advised to carry their admit card along with the documents. No entry will be allowed without admit card. Candidates can directly download BCECE Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the above link. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam hall 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

Meanwhile, the board has also uploaded the admit cards for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 for Polytechnic (Engg.) / Para Medical (Matric Level) / Para Medical (Intermediate Level). The aforesaid exam will be conducted on June 25, 2023 in the state of Bihar. Candidates can download BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2023 from the website of bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.