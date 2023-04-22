Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
  4. BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification released for 4374 vacancies, Apply online from April 24 onwards

BARC Recruitment 2023 Notification out at barc.gov.in. Check application form, eligibility, qualification, and application form.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2023 19:17 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY barc recruitment 2023 notification out

BARC Recruitment 2023: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician Boiler Attendant, Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I, and Stipendiary Trainee Category 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 24 onwards at barc.gov.in. A total of 4374 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. Candidates can check their qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

BARC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Technical Officer - 181 Posts
  • Scientific Assistant - 07 Posts
  • Technician Boiler Attendant - 24 Posts
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 1216 Posts
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 2946 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2023: What is the eligibility Criteria?

Educational Qualification

  • Technical Officer - M.Sc./B.Tech. in the relevant field.
  • Scientific Assistant - B.Sc In Food/ Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognized university
  • Technician Boiler Attendant - 10th Pass With Booler Attendant Certificate from a recognized Institute
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - B.Sc./Diploma in the relevant field
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 10th/12th/ITI

Age Limit 

  • Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years
  • Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years
  • Technician Boiler Attendant - 18 to 25 years
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 19 to 24 years
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 18 to 22 years

BARC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  • Candidates are required to apply online through https://barconlineexam.com. 
  • Click on the apply online link available on the homepage
  • Register yourself with a valid email ID and mobile number
  • Upload documents, signature and application fee
  • BARC Recruitment 2023 will be appeared on the screen
  • Download BARC Recruitment 2023 and save it for future reference

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • Technical Officer - Rs. 500/-
  • Scientific Assistant - Rs. 150/-
  • Technician Boiler Attendant -  Rs. 100/-
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I -  Rs. 150/-
  • Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II -  Rs. 100/-

