BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification released for 4374 vacancies, Apply online from April 24 onwards

BARC Recruitment 2023: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician Boiler Attendant, Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I, and Stipendiary Trainee Category 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 24 onwards at barc.gov.in. A total of 4374 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. Candidates can check their qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

BARC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 181 Posts

Scientific Assistant - 07 Posts

Technician Boiler Attendant - 24 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 1216 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 2946 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2023: What is the eligibility Criteria?

Educational Qualification

Technical Officer - M.Sc./B.Tech. in the relevant field.

Scientific Assistant - B.Sc In Food/ Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognized university

Technician Boiler Attendant - 10th Pass With Booler Attendant Certificate from a recognized Institute

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - B.Sc./Diploma in the relevant field

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 10th/12th/ITI

Age Limit

Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Technician Boiler Attendant - 18 to 25 years

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 19 to 24 years

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 18 to 22 years

BARC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through https://barconlineexam.com.

Click on the apply online link available on the homepage

Register yourself with a valid email ID and mobile number

Upload documents, signature and application fee

BARC Recruitment 2023 will be appeared on the screen

Download BARC Recruitment 2023 and save it for future reference

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Technical Officer - Rs. 500/-

Scientific Assistant - Rs. 150/-

Technician Boiler Attendant - Rs. 100/-

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - Rs. 150/-

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - Rs. 100/-

