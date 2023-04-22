BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification released for 4374 vacancies, Apply online from April 24 onwards

BARC Recruitment 2023: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician Boiler Attendant, Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I, and Stipendiary Trainee Category 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from April 24 onwards at barc.gov.in. A total of 4374 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. Candidates can check their qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
BARC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Technical Officer - 181 Posts
- Scientific Assistant - 07 Posts
- Technician Boiler Attendant - 24 Posts
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 1216 Posts
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 2946 Posts
BARC Recruitment 2023: What is the eligibility Criteria?
Educational Qualification
- Technical Officer - M.Sc./B.Tech. in the relevant field.
- Scientific Assistant - B.Sc In Food/ Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognized university
- Technician Boiler Attendant - 10th Pass With Booler Attendant Certificate from a recognized Institute
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - B.Sc./Diploma in the relevant field
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 10th/12th/ITI
Age Limit
- Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years
- Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years
- Technician Boiler Attendant - 18 to 25 years
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - 19 to 24 years
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - 18 to 22 years
BARC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Candidates are required to apply online through https://barconlineexam.com.
- Click on the apply online link available on the homepage
- Register yourself with a valid email ID and mobile number
- Upload documents, signature and application fee
- BARC Recruitment 2023 will be appeared on the screen
- Download BARC Recruitment 2023 and save it for future reference
BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
- Technical Officer - Rs. 500/-
- Scientific Assistant - Rs. 150/-
- Technician Boiler Attendant - Rs. 100/-
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I - Rs. 150/-
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II - Rs. 100/-
ALSO READ | KVS Result 2023 announced for TGT and PGT, check result PDFs and interview dates
ALSO READ | UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for Economic, Statistical services; Apply at upsc.gov.in