Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 600 posts; details here Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Interested candidates who wish to apply for apprentice posts can do so on the official website- bankofmaharashtra.bank.in. The last date to apply for the Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice recruitment is January 25.

New Delhi:

The Bank of Maharashtra has commenced the registration process for 600 apprentice posts. Interested candidates who wish to apply for apprentice posts can do so on the official website- bankofmaharashtra.bank.in. The last date to apply for the Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice recruitment is January 25, 2026.

A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments across the state. The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit. Candidates have been advised to check the qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details before submitting their application forms.

Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (Reading, Writing and Speaking) of the State/UT.

Age Limit- Minimum 20 Years and Maximum 28 Years

Stipend: The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs. 9000/- per month for the engagement period of one year.

Training Hours: The apprentice shall be imparted training between 10 am to 5 pm.

How to apply for Apprentice post

Visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in

Navigate the online application link

Generate credentials by providing basic details

Login using user id and password

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee

Submit application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

UR / EWS / OBC: Rs. 150 + GST

SC / ST: Rs. 100 + GST

PwBD: Exempted.

Documents required

Valid system-generated printout of the online application form

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Municipal Authority or SSLC/Std. X Certificate with DOB)

Mark sheets / Certificates from the SSC examination onwards to the highest examination passed.

Income and Asset Certificate issued by Competent Authority.

Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority.

An Ex-serviceman candidate has to produce a copy of the Service or Discharge Book along with pension payment order and documentary proof of rank last / presently held (substantive as well as acting) at the time of the interview.

For details on Bank Of Maharashtra Apprentice recruitment 2026, please visit the official website- bankofmaharashtra.in.