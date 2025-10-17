Live Assam TET Result 2024 (OUT?) Live Updates: DSE PGT, GT results at madhyamik.assam.gov.in Assam TET Result 2024 (OUT?) LIVE: The candidates who had appeared for the Assam TET exam 2024 can check the result on the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, password.

New Delhi:

The candidates who had appeared for the Assam TET exam 2024 can check the result on the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in. To download Assam TET scorecard 2024 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in and click on DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. Assam TET scorecard 2024 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Assam DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF 2024: Steps to download at madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Visit the official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Click on Assam DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF 2024 link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

Assam DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Assam DSE PGT, GT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The recruitment exam is being held to fill a total of 9,389 vacancies in PGT and GT posts in secondary schools across the state.