Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: SLRC to close online registration window for Class 3, and 4 posts tomorrow

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, is going to close the registration window for Class 3 and 4 posts tomorrow, December 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of the Assam government, assam.gov.in and also through SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

A total of 12,600 vacancies for the post of Class 3 and 4 posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy break up, eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Break up

Class 3 - 7,600 Posts

Class 4 - 5,000 Posts

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates are advised to go through the official website for details on educational qualifications.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2023. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves a written exam, skill test and document verification. The selection of the candidate will be done based on their overall performance in the recruitment process. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring all the original documents such as Age Proof Certificate, Caste Certificate, Educational Qualification Certificates etc.

Application Fee

There will be no application fee for all category candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org, assam.gov.in

Candidates are required to fill up all the fields in the online application which are marked as mandatory

Candidates are advised to be cautious while submitting the online application form

Once the online application is submitted, there will be no scope for editing

After submitting the online application form, candidates are advised to preserve the confirmation copy containing the unique number against their submitted application for all future references





Documents to be uploaded

Recent Passport Size Photograph

Scanned Signature of the candidate

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the last date for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023?

The last date for submission of Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 application forms is December 29, 2023.

Q2. How many vacancies will be recruited for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023?

There a total of 12,600 vacancies for the post of Class 3 and 4 will be recruited.

Q3. Who is eligible for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who have completed their 10th and graduation are eligible to apply for the recruitment. Applicants must read the official notification for further details.