ASRB admit card 2025 out for NET, ARS, SMS, STO exams; how to download at asrb.org.in

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist and Senior Technical Officer recruitment exams. The ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket link is asrb.org.in and the login credentials to download hall ticket are- application number, date of birth. The ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO recruitment exams are scheduled to be held between November 11 and 13, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- asrb.org.in and click on admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save ASRB hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket 2025: How to download at asrb.org.in

Visit the official website- asrb.org.in

Click on ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO admit card PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO admit card PDF will be available for download

Save ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on ASRB NET, ARS, SMS, STO exams, please visit the official website- asrb.org.in.