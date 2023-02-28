Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army job aspirants can apply only once a year for recruitment rallies

Army job aspirants can now apply only once a year for recruitment rallies. An Army official on Monday informed that the aspirants will now be able to apply only once a year for the recruitment rallies followed by an entrance exam.

Common Entrance Exam to be held at first

Briefing reporters about various stages involved in the new recruitment scheme, Brigadier Jagdeep Chauhan Deputy Director General Recruiting (Rajasthan) said that the common entrance exam will be held first and the physical and medical exam of the qualified candidates will be held later.

In the earlier pattern of recruitment, the entrance exam used to be held after the physical test. He emphasized that aspirants should apply between February 16 and March 15 this year and they apply only once a year for recruitment rallies.

Phases of the new recruitment system

The first phase of the new recruitment system includes recruitment notification, online registration, issue of admit cards, the conduct of the online Common Entrance Exam, publication of results and call-up.

The second phase involves admit card and biometric verification, physical fitness test, physical measurement test, medical examination and preparation of the final merit, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

