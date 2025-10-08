APSC JDO date sheet 2025 released at apsc.nic.in; Check exam date, admit card release date APSC JDO exam 2025: APSC JDO exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 26 from 10 am to 12 pm. Check admit card release date, exam centre guidelines.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam dates for Junior Development Officer (JDO). APSC JDO exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on October 26 from 10 am to 12 pm. APSC JDO admit card will be released on October 21, the candidates can check and download hall ticket on the official website- apsc.nic.in.

To check and download APSC JDO hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- apsc.nic.in and click on admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number and date of birth. APSC JDO hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save APSC JDO hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

APSC JDO hall ticket 2025: How to download at apsc.nic.in

Visit the official website- apsc.nic.in

Click on APSC JDO admit card PDF link

Use registration number, roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

APSC JDO hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save APSC JDO admit card PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

APSC JDO hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

APSC JDO Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on APSC JDO exam 2025, please visit the official website- apsc.nic.in.