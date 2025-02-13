APPSC group 2 mains admit card 2025 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : APPSC APPSC group 2 mains admit card 2025 download link is available on official website.

APPSC group 2 mains admit card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC group 2 mains admit card 2025. Candidates who registered for the APPSC group 2 recruitment exam can download APPSC group 2 call letters from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

In order to download APPSC group 2 admit cards, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download APPSC group 2 admit cards?

Visit the official website of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'APPSC group 2 admit cards'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

APPSC group 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Download APPSC group 2 admit card and save it for future reference

APPSC Group 2 exam date

APPSC group 2 exam will be conducted on February 23 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M to 12.30 P.M (Paper-1) & 3.00 P.M to 5.30 P.M (Paper-2) at 13 district centers. Candidates can check their venue, exam timings, and instructions related to the exam on their admit cards. Candidates can directly download APPSC group 2 admit cards by clicking on the above link.

APPSC group 2 admit card download link

Details on call letters

Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their APPSC group 2 mains admit card. In case of any error, they can raise a request to rectify to the exam authority immediately.

Candidate’s Photo

Candidate’s Signature

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam Venue

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Other Important Instructions

Exam Pattern

The APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam consists of two papers: Papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning session and paper 2 in the afternoon session. Each paper consists of 150 MCQs for 150 Marks. The total duration of each paper is 150 minutes. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd for each incorrect answer. For more details, stay tuned to the officail website.