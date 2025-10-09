APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer Results 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in; How to download merit list PDF APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer Results 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer exams can check the result on the official website- psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer exams were held on September 7.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results for the APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer recruitment exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer exams can check the result on the official website- psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer exams were held on September 7.

The candidates can follow these steps to download APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer merit list PDF. To download APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- psc.ap.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer merit list PDF and take a print out.

The qualified candidates in the APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer recruitment exam will now appear for the Mains exam. The APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer Mains exam admit card will be released on the official website- psc.ap.gov.in two to three days before the exam. The APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer Mains exam hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer Mains exam hall ticket PDF-

For details on APPSC Forest Section, Beat Officer results, please visit the official website- psc.ap.gov.in.