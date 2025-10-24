AP TET registration 2025 begins at aptet.apcfss.in; check eligibility, exam schedule, details AP TET registration 2025: The AP TET application process started on October 24 and will continue till November 23, 2025. The AP TET 2025 is scheduled to commence on December 10, 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 registration process has started, the candidates who wish to apply for AP TET can do it on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in. The AP TET application process started on October 24 and will continue till November 23, 2025. The AP TET 2025 is scheduled to commence on December 10, 2025.

AP TET registration 2025: How to apply at aptet.apcfss.in

Candidates are required to visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in

Click on the 'Payment Link'

Make the application fee

After the payments are successfully paid, you will receive the "Candidate ID"

On the "Application" tab, select the "Candidate Login" link

Enter the Candidate's ID, birthdate, and verification code to log in

Complete the application for the APTET

Upload the picture that has been scanned

Fill out and submit the AP TET application

Take out the application and print it.

Eligibility

To appear in the AP TET 2025, the candidate should have minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for Category 1 to 5 classes (Paper 1 A) and for Category 1 to 5 classes (Paper 1 B) in respect of Special Education and for Classes 6 to 8 (Paper 2 A) and Paper 2 B for classes 6 to 8 in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Educational Qualification

For Paper 1 A (Classes 1 to 5): Intermediate/Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Intermediate/Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Intermediate/Senior Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and 4 years B.El.Ed. or Intermediate/Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education or Graduation and two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation and two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed. or Post Graduation with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

For Paper B (Classes 1 to 5) Special Schools - Intermediate/Senior Secondary and two-year D.Ed. special education in any category of disability or Intermediate/Senior Secondary and one-year Diploma in Special Education in any of the category of disability or Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation with 6 months certificate course in Education of Children with special needs or post graduate diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation with 6 months certificate course in Education of Children with special needs. or Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker with 6 months certificate in a course in Education of Children and Special needs. or Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf or primary level teacher training course in visual impairment.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750 through the payment gateway between February 8 and 18 for submission of the online application.

Exam Date

AP TET 2025 will commence on December 10. The AP TET is scheduled to be held in two sessions; session one from 9:30 am to 12 noon and session two from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Exam Syllabus

All papers in the exam will be in Multiple Choice Question Format, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which, one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking. There will be two papers for the TET. Paper 1 will be for the person who wishes to become a teacher for Classes 1 to 5, paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. Those candidates who have both D.El.Ed and B.Ed. qualifications for paper 1 and paper 2 intend to be a teacher either for classes 1 to 5 or classes 6 to 8 are only eligible to appear in both papers (paper 1 and paper 2).

For details on AP TET 2025, please visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.