AP TET admit card 2025 out at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; direct link, how to download AP TET admit card 2025: The candidates who will appear for AP TET can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. AP TET is scheduled to be held on December 10.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) hall ticket has been released. The candidates who will appear for AP TET can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. AP TET is scheduled to be held on December 10 in two sessions; the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

To download AP TET hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in and click on AP TET admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AP TET hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save AP TET admit card PDF and take a print out.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Visit the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Click on AP TET Admit card PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

AP TET admit card will be available for download

Save AP TET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

AP TET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

AP TET 2025 exam centre guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the AP TET morning shift, the candidates need to report between 8:30 am and 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, the candidates need to report by 2 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Restricted items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on AP TET, please visit the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in.