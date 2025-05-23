AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets releasing today, how to download AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets are scheduled to be released today, May 23 for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in Police Department written examination. Download hall tickets by visiting the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) is set to release the hall tickets for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in Police Department written examination today, May 23. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets, can download it by visiting the official website of SLPRB - slprb.ap.gov.in. As per schedule, the hall ticket will be released at 5 pm.

The official notice reads, ''Candidates may download their Hall Tickets from 05.00 PM on 23.05.2025 to 31.05.2025 from the website of SLPRB, AP “(https://slprb.ap.gov.in)”. In case of any difficulty in downloading Hall Ticket, such candidate may contact Help Line no. 9441450639 or 9100203323 or send email to mail-slprb@gov.in during office hours''.

AP Police Constable 2025 Exam Date

AP Police Constable 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 1, 2025, for those who have qualified in the Physical Measurements Test and Physical Efficiency Test held from December 30 to February 01 at all 13 District Head Quarters. The said Examination will be held at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati Centers. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can check their venue and exam centres on their hall tickets.

AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets: How to download?

Visit the official website of SLPRB - slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on 'Recruitment to the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in Police Department' link.

Now, click on 'AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'.

AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets will appear on screen.

Download and save AP Police Constable 2025 hall tickets for future reference.

