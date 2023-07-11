AP Inter Supplementary reverification, recounting results out at bieap.apcfcc.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP Inter Supplementary reverification, recounting results OUT

AP Inter Supplementary re-verification, recounting results download link: The AP Inter supplementary re-verification and recounting results 2023 have been made public by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education as of today, July 11. The results can be downloaded from the official website of bieap.apcfss.in.

The board had earlier announced the results on June 13, 2023 and those who were not satisfied with their marks applied for the reverification and recounting of marks. The revised result after the re-verification is uploaded on bieap.apcfss.in. Candidates can download AP Inter supplementary re-verification and recounting results 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

AP Inter supplementary re-verification and recounting results 2023: How to download?

Go to the BIEAP website at bieap.apcfss.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP Inter supplementary re-verification and recounting results 2023' You'll be directed to the login screen Enter roll number, date of birth, and other details and click on submit AP Inter supplementary re-verification and recounting results 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download the result for future use

AP Inter supplementary exam 2023 for 1st and 2nd year were held from May 24 and June 1 at various exam centers. While the practical exams were conducted from June 5 to 9.

According to the result, this year, the overall pass percentage for 1st-year students was recorded at 61%, and for AP Inter 2nd-year exams was 72 percent.