AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 direct link at apdsc.apcfss.in, exam for 16,347 vacancies from June 6| Details here AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 will soon be released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon release the Mega DSC recruitment exam hall ticket. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can download their call letters from the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. According to the official schedule, the exam will be held in computer-based test or CBT mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025. It is expected that the recruitment body will release the hall tickets for this mega drive anytime on the official portal. Once released, candidates will be able to download AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 by visiting the official website - apdsc.apcfss.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 16,347 vacancies in different departments, of which, 6,371 vacancies are for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 for School Assistants (SA), 1,781 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 for Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 for principals, and 132 for Physical Education Teachers (PETs). The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The examination will be held across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to check their exam venue, exam address, exam date and shift on their hall tickets. Candidates can download AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 by following the instructions given below.

AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education (AP DSC) https://cse.ap.gov.in/.

Click on the 'AP DSC hall ticket' flashing on the homepage.

Enter your required credentials such as roll number/application number, date of birth and other details.

AP DSC hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download AP DSC hall ticket and save it for future reference.

How much salary will be provided after appointment?

After selection, the selected candidates will get a starting basic salary of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) is Rs. 21,230/- and for School Assistant is Rs. 28,940/-. Besides this, the selected candidates will also get other benefits and allowances as per the government norms. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for latest updates.