Andhra Pradesh to release notification for recruitment of 16,347 teachers today | Check dates to apply The Andhra Pradesh government will release a notification on Sunday to recruit 16,347 teachers under the Mega DSC initiative. Applications can be submitted online from April 20 to May 15, 2025.

Amaravati:

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will release the notification to recruit 16,347 teachers under the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) on Sunday, according to an official release issued late Saturday night. The Department of School Education said eligible candidates can submit their applications online from April 20 to May 15, 2025.

“The government has decided to conduct a Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts. The notification will be issued on April 20, 2025, and applications will be accepted online until May 15,” the release stated. The recruitment exams will be held as computer-based tests (CBT) from June 6 to July 6. Of the total vacancies, 14,088 are at the district level, while 2,259 posts are at the state or zonal level.

The Mega DSC recruitment and issuance of an annual job calendar were among the key poll promises made by the TDP-led NDA government ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.