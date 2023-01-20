Follow us on Image Source : PTI Allahabad High Court Result 2023: Result for Steno, Group C, Group D and other posts released!

Allahabad High Court Result 2023: The Allahabad High Court has released the result for Stenographer (English and Hindi), Group C and Group D and Driver on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Stage-1 exam for these posts can now check the result on recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The result for the Stenographer, Group C and Group D and Driver has been released. The official notice reads, 'Declaration of Stage-I result of the Recruitment Examinations conducted for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre), Driver Grade-IV & Group ‘D’ cadre held under ‘The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23’ (held between 10.12.2022 to 18.12.2022) for District Courts under the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.'

Result for Driver Grade IV

Result for Group C

Result for Group D

Result for Stenographer (English)

Result for Stenographer (Hindi)

It further reads, 'The result of Stage-I examination for the above-mentioned posts is being declared today (19.01.2023). The result/candidature of the final selected candidates is purely provisional and shall be subject to the outcome of the Writ Petition(s), if any.

