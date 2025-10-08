Air Force Day 2025: Aspire to be a fighter pilot in IAF? Selection process in detail Air Force Day 2025: The IAF Agniveer Vayu selection process includes written test, physical fitness test, medical test and adaptability test, while for officer, the candidates need to clear AFCAT. Check selection process in detail

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 93rd Air Force Day on Wednesday, October 8. To join the IAF is a dream of many Indians, but the selection criteria is quite tough and hardly any can crack it. The Indian Air Force (IAF) follows a different selection process for Airmen/ Agniveer Vayu, officers.

The IAF Agniveer Vayu selection process includes written test, physical fitness test, medical test and adaptability test, while for officer, the candidates need to clear AFCAT.

IAF Airmen, Agniveer Vayu selection process

The candidates who wish to join IAF as Airmen, Agniveer Vayu need to clear online written exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Adaptability test, Medical exam, and merit-based selection.

Online written exam

The Agniveer Vayu online test paper will be in English and Hindi. The questions are based on CBSE 10+2 syllabus, which covers subjects- Physics, Maths, English, Reasoning & General Awareness.

Physical Fitness Test

The candidates who have cleared online test have to appear for the Physical Fitness and measurement test. Under Physical Fitness test, the candidates have to perform activities like 1.6 km run, push-ups, and sit-ups. Following the Physical measurement test, the candidates have to clear the medical examination.

The candidates who have cleared all rounds- online test, Physical Fitness Test, medical examination will finally be selected for the Airmen, Agniveer Vayu post.

AFCAT Selection Process

The IAF AFCAT selection criteria consist of a written test, Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and medical exam. The AFCAT paper consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 300 marks, the duration of AFCAT is 2 hours. The AFCAT paper consists questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude. For every correct attempt, 3 marks will be obtained, while candidates will lose one mark for a wrong attempt.

The qualified candidates in AFCAT will have to appear for psychological tests and a personal interview. The shortlisted candidates in AFCAT interview have to appear for a medical examination, following which the final merit list be prepared.

How will IAF prepare the AFCAT final merit list?

To be acceptable, candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF. Candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests.

The form and manner of communication of the result of the examination to individual candidates shall be decided by the IAF in their discretion. 10 per centof the vacancies are reserved for NCC Air Wing Senior Division 'C' certificate holders in Ground Duty (Technical and Nontechnical) Branches. Allotment of Branch would be based on number of vacancies, performance in the selection process, medical fitness and the choice given by the candidates.

